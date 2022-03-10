The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director David Bruce Pittaway Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director David Bruce Pittaway acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $17,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

