The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36. Clorox has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $90,725,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

