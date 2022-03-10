The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) CFO Maydan Rothblum Purchases 2,100 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) CFO Maydan Rothblum acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

