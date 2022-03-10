The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $67.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALTR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,646 shares of company stock worth $12,087,618. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $44,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

