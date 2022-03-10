The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $98.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

