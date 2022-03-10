The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackmores to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Blackmores has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

