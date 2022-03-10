The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HINOY stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. Hino Motors has a twelve month low of $75.69 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors (Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

