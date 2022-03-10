The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 105,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $317.94. 3,884,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,689. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.