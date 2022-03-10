The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 882,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

