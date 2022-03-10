The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.09. 9,923,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,691. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

