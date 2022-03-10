The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

