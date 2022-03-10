The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $21,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.17. 190,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

