The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $3,983,824.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $3,983,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JOE opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

