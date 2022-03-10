THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $9,612.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 389.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

