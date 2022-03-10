THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

THKLY stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. THK has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

