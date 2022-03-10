Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $903,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of AdvanSix worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE:ASIX opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.