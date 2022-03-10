Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $947,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 344.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 119,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CAG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

