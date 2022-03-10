Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Macerich were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -499.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

