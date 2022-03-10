Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $987,000 in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

