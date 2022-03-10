Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Thryv alerts:

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724 in the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,040. Thryv has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.