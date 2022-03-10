Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724 in the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Thryv stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,040. Thryv has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
