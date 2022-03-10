Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.78

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The firm has a market cap of C$100.06 million and a P/E ratio of -52.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

