TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43.
TLA Worldwide Company Profile (LON:TLA)
Featured Articles
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.