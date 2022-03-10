TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,481,184 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

