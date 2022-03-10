Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.92.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.