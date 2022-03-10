Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as high as C$16.77. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 585,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.