Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,832% compared to the typical daily volume of 702 call options.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 639,434 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 644,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,092. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.13 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.