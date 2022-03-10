Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

FBRX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 86.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.