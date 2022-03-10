Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 374,687 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

