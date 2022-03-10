Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.