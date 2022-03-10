TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.76) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

