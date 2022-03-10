TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TANNZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

