Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Acquires $46,550.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 103,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -47.39. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 832,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

