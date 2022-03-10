Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Acquires $46,550.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 103,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -47.39. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.