Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.20. 3,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

