Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 1,018,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

