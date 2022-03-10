Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

TCN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,029. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

