Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

TCN stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.