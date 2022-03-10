Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Up 3.9%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.88 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.70). 1,458,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 933,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.68).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.48. The stock has a market cap of £152.08 million and a P/E ratio of 66.56.

In other news, insider Albert Gourley bought 110,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($56,700.24). Also, insider Adam Davidson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,867.92).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

