Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,191,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,070. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.