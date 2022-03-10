Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 450,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.