Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 44,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.