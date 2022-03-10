Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

