Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 139,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.