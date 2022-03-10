Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 606 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 383,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,101. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

