Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
