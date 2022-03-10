TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 13.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.46. 242,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,790,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

