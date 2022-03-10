TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post $46.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.03 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.
TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.