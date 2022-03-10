Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $22.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.87. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAS. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

