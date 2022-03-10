Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.09.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.