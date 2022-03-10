Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

