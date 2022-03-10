Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 1,231.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.22% of Kaman worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kaman by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE KAMN opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

